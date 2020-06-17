Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all Instagram posts after release of film Sonchiriya, wrote 'Not Here Right Now'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_25 Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all Instagram posts after release of film Sonchiriya

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not only known for his spectacular acting skills but was known to have an intelligent mind. The actor always wanted to become an astronaut and was studying to be an engineer in Delhi Technological University when he realized that acting is his passion. He left college in the third year and started his acting journey. Sushant's social media posts had always intrigued the fans as he used to post about space, astronomy and various other topics of interest. However, last year the actor had suddenly deleted all his Instagram posts after the failure of his film Sonchiriya.

Sushant had a fan following of 7.8 million when he deleted all his posts on Instagram and wrote, "NOT HERE RIGHT NOW" in his bio. His fans were then tensed to see his profile blank. Check out the screenshot of his profile here-

It was not the first time, Sushant had earlier also deleted all his social media posts. Once he was asked about the reason behind it and he told BT, "It’s not philosophy. I was always a science student and was never into anything that had nothing to do with certainty. Science is all about certainty, about laws and it doesn’t deal with a subjective point of view. I was wired like that. Once I started reading different kinds of books, which were also to do with science, it changed the way I thought. There’s this forum The Edge, where John Brockmon calls the best guys from different disciplines — Astrophysics, Quantum Physics, Behavioural Economics, Cognitive Science — and they discuss their experiences."

He added, "If you read the books on that, then you realise that scientists are now saying that everything is just approximations, not certainties. So, whatever I write is not philosophy, it’s science because science tells you that there is nothing right, nothing wrong. It’s just your opinion, my opinion. Or it’s your way of looking at things or my way of looking at things."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The actor was said to be suffering from depression for the last six months and was undergoing treatment. Police found medical prescriptions as well as medicines from his room in a duplex bungalow in Bandra. The actor's last rites were performed at Vile Parle Crematorium on June 15. Actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi and others attended his last journey.

On a related note, Sushant was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichoore alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He was now gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara. The film was supposed to release in May but was pushed due to coronavirus pandemic. It will mark the debut of popular model Sanjana Sanghi. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is an official Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars which had Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Also, Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to begin preparations for his next film directed by Rumi Jaffery after the lockodwn with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

