Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law dies after not being able to bear the loss: reports

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MYUTOPIANHEART Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law dies after not being able to bear the loss

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home on Sunday morning. He was suffering from depression from the last six months and was undergoing treatment. Sushant was the youngest in his family with four elder sisters. His death has left the fans and his family members in shock. Not being able to bear the loss of the actor's death, according to reports in TOI, his sister-in-law passed away at his native, Purnia in Bihar.

The reports state that Sushant's sister-in-law, Sudha Devi was dealing with prolonged illness and after hearing about the actor's death, she could not bear it and passed away. She died while the actor was being cremated in Mumbai on June 15.

Sushant Singh Rajput was very close to his family. His father Krishna Kumar Singh had also collapsed when he heard about the actor's death over a phone call. He had broken down and a huge crowd had gathered in front of the actor's house in Patna. The actor hailed from Maldiha at Badhra Kothi of Bihar's Purnea district. He had last visited his village a few months back to attend a family event.

A couple of weeks before the actor's death, he had shared a post for his late mother on Instagram. Sushant had lost his mother when he was 16 and was very close to her. His last Instagram post read, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops...Unending dreams carving an arc of smile..And a fleeting life,...negotiating between the two."

Sushant's post-mortem reports have revealed that the actor died due to asphyxia. His last rites took place at Vile Parle Crematorium on June 15. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sharddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Sorey, Randeep Hooda, Vivek Oberoi, Udit Narayan and others were present during the last rites of the actor.

