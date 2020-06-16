Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput, rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were to feature in a rom-com, reveals Rumi Jaffery

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the young age of 34 on June 14 after committing suicide at his Bandra residence. After giving stellar performances in films like 'MS: Dhoni An Untold Story,' 'Kai Po Che,' 'Chhichhore,' etc, his 10-year-long film career came to an abrupt end. The last movie that the actor shot was 'Dil Bechara' opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi and marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The film which happens to be the Hindi remake of 'The Fault in our Stars' was slated to release in the month of May this year and also had Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo role. The shooting of the same began in July 2018 and ended in January 2019 in Paris, where they shot at the Eiffel Tower. The latest reports suggest that the actor was also supposed to feature in a romantic-comedy with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the filming of which was to begin in May.

In the latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Rumi Jaffery threw light on the unknown project and said that Sushant had signed the new movie directed by him which was to showcase his dancing abilities. Jaffery told the portal, "The script was locked and we were to begin shooting in May. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown delayed things."

Further, the writer-director said, "A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat."

Talking more about the schedule of the film, Jaffery said that it was to begin in Mumbai, then move to London, followed by an outdoor schedule in Punjab. The shooting of the untitled film was to take place for over six months and would wrap up in November.

After Sushant's death, the filmmaker remembered him as a 'simple and innocent boy' and said, "He didn’t have too many friends in the industry but was very passionate about his work. He kept reading my script even during the lockdown and was keen on a joint narration. He was looking forward to starting work on the film soon and every time the lockdown was extended, he would get upset because he wanted to get back to work and rehearse."

Coming back to Rhea, she attended the final rites of Sushant that took place at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. The funeral included his father KK Singh and other family members and Bollywood colleagues such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and more.

