Sushant Singh Rajput, rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were to feature in a rom-com, reveals Rumi Jaffery

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the young age of 34 on June 14 after committing suicide at his Bandra residence. After giving stellar performances in films like 'MS: Dhoni An Untold Story,' 'Kai Po Che,' 'Chhichhore,' etc, his 10-year-long film career came to an abrupt end. The last movie that the actor shot was 'Dil Bechara' opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi and marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The film which happens to be the Hindi remake of 'The Fault in our Stars' was slated to release in the month of May this year and also had Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo role. The shooting of the same began in July 2018 and ended in January 2019 in Paris, where they shot at the Eiffel Tower. The latest reports suggest that the actor was also supposed to feature in a romantic-comedy with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the filming of which was to begin in May.
In the latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Rumi Jaffery threw light on the unknown project and said that Sushant had signed the new movie directed by him which was to showcase his dancing abilities. Jaffery told the portal, "The script was locked and we were to begin shooting in May. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown delayed things."
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. We were to save all our anecdotes and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we kept them in our stomachs till now. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY see watch it together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Further, the writer-director said, "A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat."
Talking more about the schedule of the film, Jaffery said that it was to begin in Mumbai, then move to London, followed by an outdoor schedule in Punjab. The shooting of the untitled film was to take place for over six months and would wrap up in November.
Of all the various approaches I’ve tried in the last few months, these meta skills have worked wonders with the best ROI of time :) 👇🏻 1. 7 hours of optimised sleep 💤 2. Regular meditation 🧘♂️ 3. Writing a journal. 🖊 4. Frequent Exercise 🏋️♂️ 5. Optimising digital time 🤳🏻 and 6. Intermittent fasting 😇 Try them, if you will, and share your secrets for upgrading quality of life! #eyeofastorm ⚡️
After Sushant's death, the filmmaker remembered him as a 'simple and innocent boy' and said, "He didn’t have too many friends in the industry but was very passionate about his work. He kept reading my script even during the lockdown and was keen on a joint narration. He was looking forward to starting work on the film soon and every time the lockdown was extended, he would get upset because he wanted to get back to work and rehearse."
Coming back to Rhea, she attended the final rites of Sushant that took place at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. The funeral included his father KK Singh and other family members and Bollywood colleagues such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and more.
