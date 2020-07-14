When Sushant Singh Rajput grooved to Shah Rukh Khan's song with Dil Bechara co-star Swastika Mukherjee | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWASTIKAMUKHERJEE13 Sushant Singh Rajput dance with Dil Bechara co-star Swastika Mukherjee

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and friends have been keeping him alive for his fans by sharing several throwback photos and videos on social media. Its been a month that the actor passed away, leaving his loved ones in despair. Actress Swastika Mukherjee, the late actor's co-star in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, recently took to her Instagram account and shared an old video of him. In the video, Sushant dances along with Swastika on a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Swastika, who also shares screen space with Sushant in the upcoming film Dil Bechara, wrote: "HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love.

Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever."

Kizie is the screen name of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's love interest in Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Swastika has earlier shared a post dedicated to Sanjana Sanghi as well. Sharing photos with the new actress, she wrote, "Sanjana, Sanju, You will always be my Kizzie. My daughter. I wasn’t new to motherhood but when one works, we adapt to our surroundings (that’s what an actor learns over the years) and while we started working together, I never realised how a colleague turned into daughter like. I guess it’s just the immense warmth you have in you. A happy go lucky girl who is all determined to create her mark :) and may she achieve all that she desires for. Shine on, kid! Maa will always love you."

Sushant's dancing video has left netizens emotional. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Post mortem reports stated that the actor had committed suicide.

