Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's unseen photo, actress changes her WhatsApp display picture

It has been a month that actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us in despair and his fans and family are still grieving. His death came as a shock to everyone as he died by suicide on June 14. The investigation is underway to know what led him to take his own life. Mumbai Police has interrogated more than 28 people including the actor's family, close friends, professional acquaintances as well as his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Jalebi actress has been away from social media since Sushant's death. However, on Monday, she changed her WhatsApp profile picture with a cute selfie with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea has kept silent about her relationship with Sushant and has been away from the limelight since his death. Remembering him on his one month death anniversary, Rhea changed her WhatsApp picture which surfaced on the internet, according to DNA. The photo shows the actress looking into the camera as Sushant flashed a broad smile looking at her face. The duo looks cute and very happy in the selfie. Check out-

Otherwise active Rhea Chakraborty hasn't shared anything on social media since June 14, 2020, the day of Sushant's death. Talking about the interrogation, her statement was recorded by Mumbai Police on 18 June, 2020. Police interrogated her for nine hours.

A police official had told PTI, "She was at the police station for almost nine hours. The investigating officers questioned her about various angles, including Rajput's professional life. In her statement, Chakraborty told the police that Rajput had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the production house. It was an old incident, Chakraborty told the police."

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the duo's last picture together when they were spotted outside their gym in Mumbai on March 11 had gone viral. In the picture, Sushant is seen wearing a blue printed T-shirt and black shorts, while Rhea is seen in a galaxy print yoga shorts and a grey top. Sushant and Rhea used to often workout together. They were snapped outside their gym several times.

Rhea and Sushant never made their relationship public but their frequent outings together were a hint that they have been dating. The duo even celebrated Rhea's birthday together last year. Rhea had said that she doesn't like any intrusion into her personal life which is why she never talks about the rumours. About Sushant, she had said, "Sushant is a dear friend. I have known him for many years! No more comments on this."

