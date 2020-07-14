Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with heartfelt note: I will wait for you my shooting star

It has been a month since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but his memories still linger in the hearts of many. One amongst those is her rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who ever since his demise was being trolled for not posting anything for the 'Kai Po Che' actor. On the first month's death anniversary of Sushant, Rhea took to Instagram and shared two adorable throwback photos along with a heartfelt note. It read, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

Further, she wrote, "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond."

Have a look at her beautiful post here:

Her picture caught the attention of not just the fans but also many others from the industry. Anusha Dandekar commented, "I love you Rabbit and you are brave and beautiful and I know this was probably the hardest thing to write but I’m forever proud of you, you are all heart and soul. May you always know that you and you alone know your truth and your love story will be forever in your heart." While Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Tiger Shroff, Armaan Malik, Dabboo Ratnani and others commented with heart emojis.

Earlier today, the 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' actress who has to date been silent about her relationship with Sushant changed her WhatsApp display picture which surfaced on the internet, according to DNA. The photo featured Rhea looking into the lens as Sushant flashed a broad smile looking at her face. Have a look at the happy selfie here:

Rhea's last Instagram post was made on the day of the actor's death. Her statement has been recorded by Mumbai Police on 18 June 2020. A police official had told PTI, "She was at the police station for almost nine hours. The investigating officers questioned her about various angles, including Rajput's professional life. In her statement, Chakraborty told the police that Rajput had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the production house. It was an old incident, Chakraborty told the police."

Meanwhile, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who was also silent ever since the actor's death also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of a temple with a diya burning alongside some white flowers. Alongside she wrote, "CHILD Of GOD."

Ankita and Sushant became household names when the played the lead role of Archana and Manav in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.' Their love story began from the show however after dating for six years the two called it quit in 2016.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain gets hateful messages post Sushant's death, this is how he reacted

Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' starring debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi is all set to release on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24. The film also marks the debut of director Mukesh Chhabra who also recalled the late actor and wrote, "एक महीना हो गया है आज अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा"

Watch Dil Bechara Trailer here:

