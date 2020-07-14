Ankita Lokhande offers prayers for Sushant Singh Rajput one month after his death, says 'child of god'

Image Source : TWITTER/ANKITALOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande offers prayers for Sushant Singh Rajput one month after his death

One month after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. The actress shared a photo of the temple with diya and flowers and wrote, "Child of God." While she didn't mention Sushant, it was evident that the post is dedicated to him. She offered her prayers on the actor's one month death anniversary.

Ankita Lokhande's post left netizens teary-eyed. One Instagram user wrote, "He is forever with you" Another said, "Wishing you strength, love and light." Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta. They played the role of Manav and Archana and fell in love with each other. The duo dated for six long years before calling it quits in 2016.

On the other hand, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also took to social media to remember Sushant. She penned down a long note for the late actor and said that she will keep him alive in her heart. She wrote. "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

Further, she wrote, "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond."

Have a look at her beautiful post here:

Other than her Instagram post, Rhea Chakraborty also changed her WhatsApp display picture with that of a picture with Sushant, reportedly. The photo shows the actress looking into the camera as Sushant flashed a broad smile looking at her face. The duo looks cute and very happy in the selfie. Check out-

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He died by suicide and police found medical prescriptions and medicines at his home. Reportedly, the actor was battling depression.

