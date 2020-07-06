Dil Bechara Trailer Out: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film will make you miss him more

Dil Bechara Trailer released

One of the much-awaited trailers of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' has finally dropped online and we bet it will make you super emotional! The film also marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra. Dil Bechara, which was previously slated to release in theaters got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is all set for an OTT release. The fans who were waiting for the release of the film got the good news of its digital release only after the bad news of Sushant's sudden demise. The actor died due to suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Ever since there were continuous discussions over the release of his film on Twitter. For the unversed, Dil Bechara is the official remake of the best selling novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' and the Hollywood film with the same name.

The songs of the film are composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics have been penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Dil Bechara happens to be the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny. The plot revolves around the comic, exciting, and tragic adventures of life and love. Together Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey. Announcing the news of the trailer release, the debutant actress wrote on Instagram, "Here’s presenting to you, our labour of love.The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW.He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered. We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films."

Dil Bechara is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on 24th July 2020.

Talking about how the late 'Kai Po Che' actor kept his promise, the director said, "Sushant had realised that my heart was set on directing my own film someday. And Sushant promised me that he would work in my film the day I decide to make it. Once I knew that I was making my first film, apart from a great actor I needed someone who would understand me, as a friend, someone who was close to me, someone who would stand by me no matter what during this entire journey.

I remember long ago Sushant had promised me that whenever I make my first film, he would star in it as the lead and he kept his promise. So when I approached him for Dil Bechara, he immediately said yes, without even reading the script. We always had this strong emotional connection."

In a recent interview with Zee, Sanjana recalled her interaction with Sushant on the sets of the film and revealed, "We both, nerds, had read the script down to its last word respectively, and both our copies looked like they were tattered old novels that had aged over years, with post-it marks, and added notes - the works. I was a bundle of nerves. Mukesh asked me to just relax, and we all jumped right in. Mukesh, him (Sushant) and I - all helpless foodies. We ordered a lavish spread. Looked at the dining table, yet we 3 decided to take to the floor, spread our meal on a mat, and started gorging. He mocked me for how much food I can eat, but the food was a huge mutual love for us in addition to academia."

After Sushant's death, Sanjana took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post for him and said that she will try to make sure every dream is fulfilled. She wrote, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding -Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled."

Sushant's last rites took place at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium in the presence of his father KK Singh, family members and close friends including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The investigation on his death is still going on and Mumbai Police is probing every angle in the case. Most recently, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been summoned by the police and will have to appear at the police station in on July 6. Ove 27 people have till date been interrogated by the police.

Watch 'The Fault In Our Stars' Trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage