Dil Bechara Trailer Out: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film will make you miss him more

Dil Bechara Trailer releasedOne of the much-awaited trailers of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' has finally dropped online and we bet it will make you super emotional! The film also marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra. Dil Bechara, which was previously slated to release in theaters got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is all set for an OTT release. The fans who were waiting for the release of the film got the good news of its digital release only after the bad news of Sushant's sudden demise. The actor died due to suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Ever since there were continuous discussions over the release of his film on Twitter. For the unversed, Dil Bechara is the official remake of the best selling novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' and the Hollywood film with the same name.
The songs of the film are composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics have been penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Dil Bechara happens to be the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny. The plot revolves around the comic, exciting, and tragic adventures of life and love. Together Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey. Announcing the news of the trailer release, the debutant actress wrote on Instagram, "Here’s presenting to you, our labour of love.The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW.He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered. We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films."
View this post on Instagram
Here’s presenting to you, our labour of love. The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW. He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered. We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films. #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra #SaifAliKhan @arrahman @shashankkhaitan @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @saswatachatterjeeofficial@suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc
Dil Bechara is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on 24th July 2020.
Talking about how the late 'Kai Po Che' actor kept his promise, the director said, "Sushant had realised that my heart was set on directing my own film someday. And Sushant promised me that he would work in my film the day I decide to make it. Once I knew that I was making my first film, apart from a great actor I needed someone who would understand me, as a friend, someone who was close to me, someone who would stand by me no matter what during this entire journey.
I remember long ago Sushant had promised me that whenever I make my first film, he would star in it as the lead and he kept his promise. So when I approached him for Dil Bechara, he immediately said yes, without even reading the script. We always had this strong emotional connection."
View this post on Instagram
Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you
In a recent interview with Zee, Sanjana recalled her interaction with Sushant on the sets of the film and revealed, "We both, nerds, had read the script down to its last word respectively, and both our copies looked like they were tattered old novels that had aged over years, with post-it marks, and added notes - the works. I was a bundle of nerves. Mukesh asked me to just relax, and we all jumped right in. Mukesh, him (Sushant) and I - all helpless foodies. We ordered a lavish spread. Looked at the dining table, yet we 3 decided to take to the floor, spread our meal on a mat, and started gorging. He mocked me for how much food I can eat, but the food was a huge mutual love for us in addition to academia."
View this post on Instagram
Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH.
After Sushant's death, Sanjana took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post for him and said that she will try to make sure every dream is fulfilled. She wrote, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding -Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled."
View this post on Instagram
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
View this post on Instagram
#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen A personal note: Aaj kal, ek alag nazariye se sab kuch dekhne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, socha aap sab ke saath bhi thodi baat kar loon. Iss samay, dard kaafi hai. Aur badhate nahi hai na? Yeh sab akele karna, mushkil kaafi hai. Apne aap ko, iss zidd se, riha kar dete hai na? In mushkilon, ko thoda asaan kar dete hai na. Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Bloockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo? ✅ Aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao? Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain. Ab film dekhne ka time, aur yaadon mein beh jaane ka time, aa gaya hai. Itna pyaar hai aapke paas dene ke liye, bas unconditionally de do? Dukh bahut zyaada hai, thodi si khushi ka mauka hee de do na. 🙏 . . . #SushantSinghRajput Thank you for helping me put this together @hubhopperofficial
Sushant's last rites took place at Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium in the presence of his father KK Singh, family members and close friends including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The investigation on his death is still going on and Mumbai Police is probing every angle in the case. Most recently, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been summoned by the police and will have to appear at the police station in on July 6. Ove 27 people have till date been interrogated by the police.
Watch 'The Fault In Our Stars' Trailer here:
