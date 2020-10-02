Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Actor's sister lauds support as #Revoltion4SSR trends

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) looking into the report submitted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and supporters are protesting in huge numbers on Twitter to seek justice in the case at the earliest. On Thursday, #Revoltion4SSR ruled the trends online and also led to crashing the micro-blogging site for a while. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti lauded the support and expressed her happiness through the various posts. Shweta also said that the family has faith in the CBI investigation and called the next few days very crucial. She wrote, "We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial... We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure."

On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is looking into the drugs angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency has seized mobile phones of over 45 people including Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, DP's manager Karishma and drug peddlers and taking forward the investigation. NCB has also opposed the bail plea of brother-sister duo Rhea and Showik, claiming that they are an active member of drug syndicate.

