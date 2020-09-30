Image Source : INSTAGRAM Exclusive: NCB interrogation details of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), over the past few days, has interrogated Bollywood actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others, in connection with the drugs case surrounding the death Sushant Singh Rajput. India TV brings to you the full interrogation details of Deepika, Sara and Shraddha Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone reached the NCB's SIT office guest house at 9:48 am sharp even though she was called at 10 am. As soon as she came inside, the woman officer searched Deepika Padukone, checked whether she had any hidden device, no extra phone, or anything that could harm her or anyone. Deepika's mobile was taken by the lady officer.

After 10 to 15 minutes, she was taken directly to the interrogation room, which is situated on the second floor of the NCB guest house. There were two stages of inquiry:

First - Informal Talk

Through the Informal talk, the accused are brought to the comfort zone to relax them, reducing the tension a bit as they did with Deepika Padukone. In this type of inquiry, all the accused are asked basic questions such as their names, their professions, and so forth.

After this, there are two types of questions, fixed questions, and other situation-based questions. Fixed questions contain those questions that the NCB has thought about in advance as to what to ask, and also prepare those questions when the accused deny the allegations. When Deepika Padukone denied taking drugs, the same questions were twisted and asked repeatedly. Deepika was shown a 2017 chat in which she was seen chatting about drugs with her manager Karishma.

Talking about this chat, Deepika said that she was the one who messaged and the administrator of this group of three people was the same, Deepika said that she smoked cigarettes and rolled cigarettes filled with tobacco but never used drugs. Deepika said hash and weed were used as codeword, Deepika said that she calls thin cigarettes as hash and thick cigarettes as weed.

After this, Deepika Padukone was also cross-questioned with Karisma. Deepika answered all the questions raised by two women officers and KPS Malhotra and her team. Deepika said that she takes care of fitness, goes to the gym, and doesn't take drugs. Deepika and Karisma were questioned for five hours and their phones have been sent for forensic investigation.

Similarly, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were searched when they reached the NCB office,, Sara Ali Khan insisted that she did not take drugs.Sara said that Sushant used to take drugs. Sara said that she used to take energy boosters before going to the gym.

When Shraddha Kapoor was questioned about CBD oil, she said that she did not take drugs and used CBD oil for external use. Shraddha said it is also available online. Sara and Shraddha agreed that they used to go to Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse but denied taking drugs.

