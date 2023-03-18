Sonali Kulkarni apologises after calling Indian women lazy: 'Intention was not to hurt'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONALIKUL Sonali Kulkarni's Instagram upload

The Dil Chahta Hai actress, Sonali Kulkarni recently faced backlash after she called Indian women lazy and accused them of depending on their boyfriends or husbands to fulfill their needs. But her comments were not well appreciated by social media and she started receiving harsh criticism for the same. Now the actress has issued a statement on her Instagram handle and has apologised and addressed both criticism and support in the matter.

Checkout her viral video:

Sonali wrote, “Dear all, I’m overwhelmed with the feedback I’m receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize. Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts.”

"In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be," she continued.

She also added, “Having said that, if unknowningly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident.”

Sonali's video has now gone viral on social media. She was criticised by Urofi Javed and Sona Mohapatra among others. Sonali was last seen in the 2021 series Whistleblowers on SonyLiv.

