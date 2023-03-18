Ranbir Kapoor calls Urfi Javed's fashion bad taste: 'I am not a fan of this kind of..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANBIR_KAPOOOOR Ranbir Kapoor reacted on Urfi Javed's fashion sense

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to Urfi Javed's fashion sense. Urfi has become an internet sensation because of her bold fashion choices. She often grabs headlines for her steamy outfits and for going a little ahead with her appearances. Though Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platforms, he definitely knows who Urfi Javeed is. Recently, the actor disapproved of Uorfi Javed's sartorial choices as she is known for her unique and bold looks. It happened so at Kareena Kapoor's show What Women Want where Ranbir appeared as the guest.

In a segment of the show, Kareena Kapoor showed Ranbir several actors dressed in different looks and asked for his opinion. The only catch was the faces of the actors were not shown. Interestingly, Ranbir identified them correctly based on their outfits and commented on them as a ‘good’ or ‘bad taste.’

When Kareena placed a placard of Uorfi Javed in front of Ranbir, she said, “I think you know who this person is.” “Is it Uorfi?” Ranbir guessed it right. He said, “I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…” Kareena cut him in between and probed, “Good taste or bad taste, Ranbir.” He answered, “Bad taste.”

Last year, Ranveer Singh also mentioned Uorfi in Koffee With Karan season 7 and praised her fashion statements. In the first episode of the famous talk show, Ranveer was accompanied by Alia Bhatt. When Karan was asked ‘which celebrity repeating clothing would be their worst nightmare’, Ranveer named Urfi Javed. He also mentioned that she is a fashion icon.

From film stars to netizens, the majority of people know her. She is praised as well as criticised for the same by many. Celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Masaba Gupta and Kangana Ranaut have talked about it as well.

