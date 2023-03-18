RRR star Jr NTR gets grabbed by fan at an event; actor clicks selfie with him| Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NANDAMURIFANS Fan grabs Jr NTR at an event Jr NTR

Yet again The RRR star Jr NTR has proved to be the man of masses. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and is often appreciated for his kind gestures towards his fans. In a recently surfaced video, the actor can be seen being pulled by a fan. His reaction will leave you stunned. At a recent event when he was grabbed by a fan from behind. A fan went up towards him and grabbed him tightly by his waist while he was making his exit from the stage while being surrounded by bodyguards.

In a recent video clip that has emerged online, Jr NTR can be seen making an exit from the stage when a fan wrestles his way through the bodyguards to grab him from behind the waist. The actor almost loses his balance as he gets pushed. The bodyguards try to get hold of him but NTR gestures them to wait and put his arms around that fan. He poses for a picture with the fan and then asks him to go.

We all know that Jr NTR's song from RRR, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscars for the best original song at the 95th Academy Awards. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad from Los Angeles on Wednesday after attending the Oscars ceremony. He graced the red carpet with the team of RRR, director SS Rajamouli, and co-star Ram Charan.

Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu truly became a global phenomenon. In all its recent screenings in the west, the track got the audiences dancing in the aisles and hooting. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles in the film, which collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

