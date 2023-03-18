Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are married now, newlyweds twin in ivory | FIRST PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAURDALLJIET Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are married now

Finally, the day has come when Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have tied the knot for a lifetime. The bride and groom decked up in ivory-colored outfits for their big day. It seems, everyone is ditching traditional colors like red, pink or maroon. Dalljiet wore an ivory lehenga with a red dupatta for the Hindu wedding. She paired the look with diamond jewellery complete with a nose ring. On the other hand, Nikhil twinned with her lady love in an ivory sherwani.

Have a look at the wedding photos:

Dalljiet was joined by her industry friends Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ridhi Dogra at her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Dalljiet looked the happiest bride ever. Earlier she shared photos from her pre-wedding festivities with friends and family and looked absolutely mesmerizing.

The actress got married to UK-based Nikhil Patel on March 18, 2023. Nikhil has two daughters from his previous marriage and Dalljiet has one son. After being in a relationship for about a year, Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged in Nepal on January 3. The actress was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot. They got married in 2009 and were embroiled in an ugly divorce battle, which came through in 2013.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's relationship

In February 2023, Dalljiet made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official. "The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.

Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon, who was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014. For the unversed, Shalin and Dalljiet met when they were working together on the TV show Kulvaddhu in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014. However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

