Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's Indore show cancelled; Bajrang Dal members seize stage | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@M___C___STAN MC Stan's Instagram uploads

Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan's ongoing India tour is facing protests after some members of a political group demanded that his show should be called off. On Friday, his Indore concert was cancelled after Bajrang Dal members hijacked the stage. They claimed that the rapper is polluting the young minds of the country by using abuse-filled words in his songs. The goons shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans from the stage.

The video of the political members creating a ruckus at the venue is going viral. A few members with orange scarves around their necks claimed they will not let the rapper ‘pollute the minds’ of listeners with his songs ‘filled with abuse’. Some of them also enquired about the hotel the rapper was staying in. This incident has left the internet divided.

Hundreds of tweets have surfaced on the internet after this incident, One of the Twitter users wrote, “Bahut sahi kiya aisa he hona chahiye tha gaali galoj wale gaane gata tha (This was needed).” However, fans of MC Stan rallied behind the rapper, one of them said, “Deeply disappointed to hear about the cancellation of the MC Stan show due to pressure from Karni Sena. Freedom of expression and artistic creativity must be respected and protected, not suppressed.” One more said, “Will this country be run by these goons, what is troubling an artist, is this humanity? He loves his country more than life. Stop this thing and let the artist do his job."

Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi became a household name after winning Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 last month defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot in the Grand Finale. Meanwhile, MC Stan's next concerts are scheduled in Nagpur today and then he will take a break before resuming his tour in April last week performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi ending his Hasti Ka Basti tour on May 7.

Also Read: Ram Charan BREAKS silence on claims of refusing to perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars: 'I was 100% ready but...'

Also Read: Karan Johar pens heartwarming note for his 'brave and resilient' mother as she turns 80

Latest Entertainment News