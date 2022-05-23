Is it a patch up? Sidharth Malhotra visits rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back? After sharing a warm hug during the special screening of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sidharth Malhotra was on Monday (May 23) spotted arriving at Film City in Mumbai, where his rumoured girlfriend and actress Kiara Advani was shooting for an upcoming project, making us wonder the aforementioned question. In pictures and videos going viral on social media, Sidharth, in a red shirt and a pair of denims, can be seen rushing towards Kiara's vanity van. To complete his look, the actor sported reflectors and white sneakers.

The entertainment galore is abuzz with the reports of Shershaah stars being in a relationship. However, for a long time rumors were rife that the couple has called it quits. Amidst all this, the recent video of Sidharth Malhotra visiting Kiara proved that all is well between the lovebirds. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani says she doesn't want to forget anyone. Is she talking about Sidharth Malhotra?

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani hug at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening

During the special screening of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kiara, Sidharth not only cheered her up but also hugged her several times. Their fans, who were super elated to witness their favourite stars together, wrote "I'm glad that they are still together." Another said, "Hope they will stay forever together." Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani share hugs at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening amid breakup rumors | Video

The couple was last seen at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party where they both got clicked separately by the shutterbugs but went inside the venue together.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's professional life

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in a political drama 'RC 15' which also features superstar Ram Charan in the lead role. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release. On the other hand, Sidharth also has a lot of projects in his kitty including 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha'. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, 'Mission Majnu' set in the 1970s has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent who led a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Rashmika Mandanna.