Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani share hugs at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening amid breakup rumors | Video

Sidharth Malhotra has put an end to all the breakup rumours surrounding him and actress Kiara Advani. During a special screening of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kiara, the actor was seen not just cheering her up but also hugging her several times. The entertainment galore is abuzz with the reports of Shershaah stars being in a relationship. However, for a long time rumors were rife that the couple has called it quits. Amidst all this, a recent video from the screening is doing the rounds on social media platforms proving that all is well between the lovebirds.

Fans reactions

Their fans cannot keep calm and super elated to witness their favourite stars together. One of the users wrote, "I'm glad that they are still together." Another said, "Hope they will stay forever together." "They both are the cutest together," commented another.

The couple was last seen at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party where they both got clicked separately by the shutterbugs but went inside the venue together. Sidharth and Kiara, who featured together in 'Shershaah', have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet.

Professional Life

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in a political drama 'RC 15' which also features superstar Ram Charan in the lead role. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release. 'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Her film with Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in theatres on May 20.

On the other hand, Sidharth also has a lot of projects in his kitty including 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha'. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, 'Mission Majnu' set in the 1970s has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent who led a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Rashmika Mandanna. Speaking of 'Yodha', it is touted as an action film. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will share screen space with Sidharth in the project.

