Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara's horror-comedy is fun ride with Tabu in her best element

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review Photo:IG/KARTIK AARYAN Movie Name: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: May 20

May 20 Director: Anees Bazmee

Genre: Horror-comedy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Review: Kartik Aaryan's first film post his 2020 romantic-comedy drama Love Aaj Kal 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on May 19 amidst huge expectations. Coming from a blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, the horror-comedy is bound to comparisons. If you ask that does it stand strong in front of the original pathological drama? Does Kartik Aaryan's on screen persona able to match Akshay Kumar's stellar acting? And if the addition of an ensemble cast such as Kiara Advani and Tabu adding any value to the film? Then you shouldn't be surprised to know that yes! Anees Bazmeez's directorial ticks all the boxes. But if you really want to enjoy the film then it would be better to detach yourself from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film and get ready to dive into the new world of Manjulika.

The movie might not look so promising at the beginning with the usual a boy meets a girl theme. Flirts with her and one of them tags along for the coming sequence. Putting it simply the 'Jab We Met' concept. But what comes ahead is sure to keep you hooked. It is a mix of horror and comedy but undoubtedly took the latter more seriously. Kartik Aaryan who plays the role of Ruhan aka Rooh Baba subtly plays the right jokes at the right time and kept bringing the chill vibes. For instance, the use of trending catchphrases like 'pawri ho rhi hai' and 'Donald Trump: Rajpal Yadav provided a stimulating environment throughout Aaryan's comic scenes. His on-screen demeanor was just like the prequel, an absolute delight.

Kiara Advani aka Reet Thakur from Rajasthan was a fresh face for the film. However, her character did not have much to serve for the plot apart from again some laughs. Her chemistry with Kartik fails to create magic on screen. Even romantic songs, flirtatious remarks, and kissing couldn't help the duo. Tabu who played the double role in the film once again proved her mettle by giving exceptional moments. At certain points, she did carry forward the film on her shoulders and proved to be the star of the movie. And she can definitely take the responsibility for the audience flocking to the theatres.

The film had several applaudable moments where you couldn't stop yourself from laughing and the loud cheers in the theatre were a proof. Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma did justice to their roles. Child artist Siddhant Ghegadmal as Potlu also left a mark with his acting skills.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 definitely made the viewers laugh but it failed to hold them tight to their seats or inflict even small shots of horror. To all those who expect the film to give you spine chilling experience, then kid you not that you will return home disappointed. To be honest, the film had no holy horror. It was through shrill noises, thumping sounds, Manjulika's hoarse voice, and some aerial shots that the makers tried to add a tinge of fear.

But again the unexpected climax is a key element of the film which will surely leave you wanting for more.