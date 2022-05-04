Kiara Advani flashes smile as she sees Sidharth Malhotra at Eid party amid break up reports | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra first appearance together amid breakup rumours.

Kiara Advani waved a 'Hi' to rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra as she saw him at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Tuesday night, days after their break up reports surfaced on the internet.t seems like all is well between them as the two were spotted together They posed separately for the shutterbugs upon their arrival but went inside the venue together after seeing each other. A big smile was clearly visible on Kiara and Sidharth's faces.

Take a look:

This is for the first time that Sidharth and Kiara have attended any event together ever since the news circulated in the media about their separation, leaving their fans elated. "My cuties," a social media user commented."Forever together," another one wrote. Sidharth and Kiara, who featured together in 'Shershaah', have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet.

Also read: Salman Khan drops Shehnaaz Gill to her car; duo shares sweet moments at Arpita-Aayush's Eid bash | WATCH

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in a political drama 'RC 15' which also features superstar Ram Charan in the lead role. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release. 'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Her film with Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit theatres on May 20.

On the other hand, Sidharth also has a lot of projects in his kitty including 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha'. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, 'Mission Majnu' set in the 1970s has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent who led a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Rashmika Mandanna. Speaking of 'Yodha', it is touted as an action film. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will share screen space with Sidharth in the project.

Also read: Eid Mubarak! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greet fans gathered outside their residences

-with ANI inputs