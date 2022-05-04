Salman Khan drops Shehnaaz Gill to her car; duo shares sweet moments at Arpita-Aayush's Eid bash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill at Ayush-Arpita's Eid celebrations.

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a really special bond. Shehnaaz's innocence had always appealed to Salman during her 'Bigg Boss' days, and the way she dealt with her boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death had really touched everyone's heart. Whenever Salman and Shehnaaz meet, it seems like they have known each other since forever. On Tuesday night, Shehnaaz Gill made a striking entry at Salman's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid celebration. The Punjabi actress looked nothing less than a dream in a black Indian suit. Shehnaaz and Salman shared some priceless moments together.

Shehnaaz was seen hugging 'Bhaijaan' and when he came to drop her to her car, she was heard saying, "Guys Salman sir mujhe chodhkar aane lag rhe hain."

Shehnaaz and Salman's sweet gestures reminded fans of their Bigg Boss days when they both used to share sweet camaraderie. Several fans reacted to the viral video. One of the users said, "you’re outstandingly beautiful inside out ! My Princess #ShehnaazGill a pure soul with a golden heart." Another said, "Cutiepie Shehnaaz Gill." One of the fans also commented, "Salman will always be Salman Sir to Shehnaaz Gill and she will always be Katrina kaif of punjab to him. What a lovely bond. He will always look out for her and she will always feel safe around him."

For the unversed, as per several reports, Shehnaaz Gill looks set to make her grand debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is believed due to his fondness towards Shehnaaz, he approached her to be a part of the movie and even allowed her to charge any amount she wants.

Shehnaaz is supposed to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the Salman Khan-led movie, where she portrays the role of an innocent and vulnerable girl-next-door. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie titled 'Godfather.' Apart from this, he will be even seen in Kick 2 and is expected to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan.