Eid al-Fitr: Salman Khan makes special appearance, greets fans outside Galaxy apartments | PICS

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made Eid al-Fitr extra special for his fans by making a special appearance on his balcony. Keeping up with the annual tradition, Khan appeared on the balcony at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. His fans swarmed in large numbers lining outside the superstar's residence, waiting to get a glimpse of the 'bhai' of Bollywood.

He waved and greeted his fans, who had been waiting patiently to see the actor gracing the occasion of Eid. The actor donned a navy-blue kurta and sported a beard similar to his look in the film 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Salman Khan's Instagram post

The superstar took to Instagram to wish his fans nationwide, sharing pictures from the special day, captioning the post "Wishing all Eid Mubarak!" Throngs of fans gathered outside the actor's Galaxy Apartments.

With the special appearance of Salman and Shah Rukh from their respective residences today on Eid, fans from Bollywood have certainly received their 'Eidi' in the best possible way. ALSO READ: Eid al-Fitr: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes back his fans at Mannat with signature pose, see pics

Salman Khan's upcoming project

Salman Khan has joined the cast of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather. The highly anticipated film directed by Mohan Raja is being produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Not only that, but the team had planned a sizzling song for Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. Prabhu Deva will choreograph this special dance number, and S. Thaman will compose the music.

Apart from this, the superstar will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Also, he will be even seen in Kick 2 and is expected to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan.