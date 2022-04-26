Kiara Advani says she doesn't want to forget anyone. Is she talking about Sidharth Malhotra?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Kiara Advani and her co-star Kartik Aaryan have kickstarted the promotions for their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo arrived in style for the trailer launch event, where Kiara, whose breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra have been doing the rounds on the internet, was asked if she would like to forget any bad memories related to a person. She said, "Every single person who I met in life has added to my life, toh main kisi ko bhulna nahi chahungi."

A few days back, reports were rife that Kiara and Sidharth have separated after dating for a while. Going by the buzz, it was being said that the two are not on talking terms with each other and have fallen out of love. Not only this but their recent post on social media also suggested that something is definitely off in their life. Sidharth, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with a caption reading, "A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.- Steve Martin". ALSO READ: Have Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani broken up? Their cryptic posts on social media add fuel to the fire

On the other hand, Kiara posted a beautiful image of herself enjoying the beauty of nature and captioned the same, "Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love." Their caption caught everyone's attention and left people wondering about their relationship status. A user even commented, "A day without @kiaraaliaadvani is as dull as a day without sunshine right?"

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kiara and Kartik brought their best fashion foot forward with head-turning ensembles at the trailer launch event of their upcoming film. Kiara who looked stunning in a sequinned cut-out red mini dress and oversized blazer set, shared the pictures on her social media. She paired the dress with killer high heels. Kartik complemented Kiara in a brown blazer paired with flared pants and a black shirt. Take a look