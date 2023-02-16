Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's unseen wedding photos will make you swoon over newlyweds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDKIARAMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's unseen wedding photos

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged vows on February 7 at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. The newlyweds' first images broke the internet, becoming the most liked pictures to date, breaking the records of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor. Now, new pictures of the couple from the wedding have surfaced online and they look absolutely dreamy.

The Shershaah couple can be seen smiling and grooving together in the new photos. The lovebirds can be seen exuding radiance after celebrating their union. They are seen joyfully posing with each other. They both look absolutely stunning in outfits by ace designer Manish Malhotra. For the big day, the groom donned a sherwani with gold embroidery, while the bride opted for an ivory and pink lehenga and ditched red.

After the wedding, the pair hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. On February 9, they hosted a reception in Delhi for friends and family. On February 12, the newlyweds hosted a reception for their industry friends. Their Delhi event was an intimate affair and the couple did not pose for the paparazzi, but their Mumbai reception was star-studded.

Both ditched the tradition of wearing ethnic rather they opted for a semi-formal look. While Sidharth looked charming in a black shimmer suit, Kiara opted for a deep-neck fish-tail gown with a beautiful and heavy ruby necklace.

Mumbai reception

Earlier, the couple shared their wedding video and it looks absolutely dreamy. The couple looks beautiful in all respects. The clip features the blushing bride walking towards her groom. The video begins with Kiara's brothers walking her down the aisle under the 'phoolon ki chaadar'. Kiara looked perfectly filmy bride as she danced and swung an invisible lasso around her hubby-to-be and pulled herself closer to him. Sidharth, who was waiting for her bride patiently, blushes after he sees her. Then they exchange the Jaimala and Sidharth-Kiara seal the deal with an adorable kiss.

