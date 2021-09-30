Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli wishes speedy recovery, takes jibe at her weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHINAV KOHLI, SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari hospitalised

Actress Shweta Tiwari was recently hospitalised after she was reported to be suffering from low blood pressure and weakness. As per a report in The Indian Express, Shweta’s team said that this was the result of the actress' hectic work schedule and not getting enough rest. She was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. After reports of the actress being hospitalised surfaced on the Internet, Shweta's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli took to Instagram to wish her a speedy recovery. He also took a jibe at the actress' weight loss and body transformation.

“Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas main milne aur saath rehne ke haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Shweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actor bechaare aap sabke saamne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke Iiye, zaroorat se zyaada body banate rehte hain, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai. (My fight to meet my son and be with him is a separate issue and is in the court right now. But I pray to god for Shweta’s recovery at the earliest. In order to present their best physique and beauty to get maximum audience love, actors go to extreme limits, eat less and stress out their bodies. Ultimately their heart gets tired one day.)" Abhinav wrote in a post on Instagram.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari has been a part of the acting business for over two decades now. Shweta started working in 1999 but it was her portrayal of Prerna Sharma Bajaj in the popular TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', which ran from 2001-2008 that made her a household name. She was later seen in television series including 'Parvarrish', 'Begusarai' and 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'.

She has also been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye among others.