Shweta Tiwari hospitalised, actress’ team shares update about her health

Actress Shweta Tiwari, who was most recently seen in stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been reportedly hospitalised. The actress was rushed to the hospital due to weakness and low blood pressure. According to The Indian Express, Shweta’s team said that this was the result of the actress' hectic work schedule and not getting enough rest. The report further adds that she is on the path of recovery and will be home soon.

“The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change,” read the statement.

Recently, Shweta had taken to he Instagram Stories to share with fans about her latest read. However, fans were quick to notice saline on her hand. Following which the photo went viral on social media with fans sharing concerning messages for her.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari has been a part of the acting business for over two decades now. Shweta started working in 1999 but it was her portrayal of Prerna Sharma Bajaj in the popular TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', which ran from 2001-2008 that made her a household name. She was later seen in television series including 'Parvarrish', 'Begusarai' and 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'.

She has also been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye among others.

Shweta is happy with the way her career has shaped up and does not regret anything. "I am very happy with the growth, even the mistakes I have made in my career. I have learned something out of them. I don't regret anything in my career," the actress told IANS.

The 40-year-old actress said that she has always tried to do something different.

"I never made myself monotonous. I never did the same kind of roles again and again. Till the time I am working I am going to try different work. For me, money was not the criteria. The work was the criteria," she added.