Shraddha Das hits back at Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's fans who trolled her for supporting Anasuya

Shraddha Das has come under attack from trolls for expressing solidarity with actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, who had warned those age-shaming her on social media that she would be retweeting every abuse to show proof of what happens to a woman who stands her ground for her respect. Shraddha has hit back at those trolling her for complimenting Anasuya on her looks, saying that it was pointless for them to troll her as she would only be blocking their accounts and deleting their tweets.

Replying to trolls, Shraddha tweeted, "Guys, you will waste your time and energy abusing me, I only block and delete. So pointless. It's senseless for you to troll me for complimenting Anasuya Bharadwaj on her looks! Get well soon!"

Anasuya Bharadwaj faced abuse after she took an indirect dig at actor Vijay Deverakonda whose film Liger was released in theatres on August 25. She referred to a controversy surrounding Vijay which dates back to 5 years ago when he used a cuss word during the promotions of his film Arjun Reddy. Anasuya tweeted in Telugu which translates to "Karma is a boomerang and it does come back even if late. Mother's pain will not go away. Karma.. Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!!." She also added the hashtags "#NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored."

She had also said that she would be taking a screenshot of every account abusing her and filing a case against them.

Shraddha had complimented Anasuya saying, "You look younger than most women even half your age, stunning I would say! And hotter than most uncles double your age. Fan of you."

Anasuya had thanked Shraddha and replied, "Thank you gorgeous for being so kind and venerous with these words. Much love! #WomenUpliftingwomen #BlessedAndGrateful #StrongerTogether."

