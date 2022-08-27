Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's hot avatar in bikini stuns fans; watch video

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/GAMER 007 Disha Vakani aka Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been successfully entertaining audiences for the past 14 years. The Asit Modi show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television by episode count. The cast of the sitcom including Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shailesh Lodha and others have made a special place in the hearts of the people. Actress Disha Vakani who became a household name after hs played Dayaben might have said goodbye to the show years ago but she is still remembered for her character.

But you will be surprised to know that Disha who was always seen dressed as a 'bahu' in a traditional saree outfit in TMKOC has played several bold characters on screen. A video of the actress grooving to the tunes of Bhingri Ga Bhingri is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, Daya can be seen sizzling in a silver bikini top paired with a matching skirt.

Watch the video below:

The video left Disha's fans shocked as they had always seen the actress dancing to the tunes of Garba in the show but this is the first time they witnessed her hot and sexy avatar.

The video has garnered a lot of attention from people. They bombarded the video with some epic comments. One of them wrote, "Tapu, Jetha & Bapuji shocked as Daya rocked !" Another said, "Despite of her face, her body and figure is also very beautiful and perfectly shaped." A fan also wrote, "Iske baad to.. Tappu k papa Babita ko bhul jaenge."

Disha Vakani has been missing from the long-running comedy show for 5 years. Recently, a promo of the show raised speculation about her return. A few weeks ago when rumours of her comeback to the show were doing the rounds in media reports, show producer Asit Modi had confirmed that the famous character will return to the story but he can't confirm the comeback of Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben.

Also read: VIDEO: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's chemistry burns the dance floor as they groove to Chaiyya Chaiyya

Latest Entertainment News