VIDEO: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's chemistry burns the dance floor as they groove to Chaiyya Chaiyya

VIDEO: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor owned the dance floor as the Bollywood couple grooved to Chaiyya Chaiyya. Full of energy and palpable excitement, the couple was seen doing the famous hook step of the song at a celebrity get-together for Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash. Not only this, but the couple also impressed one and all with their romantic moves as they shared a hug and exchanged glances with one another.

In the video, Malaika is seen dancing by herself initially before she is joined by Arjun. Malaika holds Arjun's face in her hands as the actors lean in and the two break into a performance dancing together acing the hook step. Chaiyya Chaiyya is Malaika's most famous song from 1998 film Dil Se. The video has gone viral on social media and fans can't get enough of their favourite couple. Watch the video here:

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for quite some time now. the couple accepted their relationship in 2019 and since then they do not shy away from PDA. Be it posting photos of their vacations or simply admiration posts for each other, the two are all over social media.

However, this was not always the case. Before the two made their relationship official, the Bollywood celebrities dated in private and away from the public eye. Recently, when Arjun appeared on the Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6, Arjun shared why he took so much time to go public with his relationship with Malaika. "I think I've lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can't just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be 'What do you mean?' If you ease people in, they'll understand," he said.

"I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I'm coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate", Arjun explained.

So, are Arjun and Malaika getting married soon? Well, just not yet. The actor said he's looking for a more stable acting career before he gets hitched.

