Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film earns three times higher than its first week

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: The clear winner at the number game at the moment is Nikhil Siddhartha's film Karthikeya 2. The film opened to less than 100 screens on its opening day. It grew by word of mouth and within a week the number of screens was raised to 1000+. The Telugu film has been unstoppable since then. So much so that it has earned thrice of what it raked in the first week of its release.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

Despite being in its second week, the dubbed film from South Karthikeya 2 did far better than the recently released Bollywood film Dobaara. As per a report in Box Office India, the film collected around 11 crore nett in its second week. "This figure is almost three times higher than the first week. The film had a six day first week while the first two days were minimal screens which meant limited collections. The second week saw the film playing in over 1000 cinemas which helped the collections." the report stated.

It added "The total collections of the this film are now around 15.75 crore nett and the film should continue to run well for a few weeks more which should allow the film to get to 25 crore nett plus which is a good result. The film is being driven by Maharashtra which is the norm for these dubbed film barring the likes of KGF2 or RRR which see break out across the board which has to happen for the numbers they got."

About Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. The film, featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. The film also stars Anupam Kher.

It was originally scheduled to be released on July 22. However, the release of the film was postponed to the first week of August. It eventually released on August 13 to rave reviews from the critics and the audience.

