Photos of Sonali Phogat's daughter shouldering mother for last rites break hearts; netizens extend support

Photos of Sonali Phogat's daughter from her mother's last rites have surfaced online. The 15-year-old was inconsolable as she carried her mother's bier on her shoulders. Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she along with her other family members bade her a tearful adieu at the cremation ground in Hisar.

Netizens support Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara

As the last photos of Sonali Phogat with her daughter kept coming on social media platforms, heartbroken netizens empathised with Yashodhara and extended their support to the teenager. "Can't see her daughter like this!!! May her soul rest in peace !!!" a user tweeted. "Deeply saddened to hear about #SonaliPhogat #India how many more of your own will you murder?? My sincere condolences to her daughter, the family and her dear ones #Disgusted #Beyondwords," said another.

Many also requested not to share photos and videos of them and let the family grieve in private. "My heart breaks when i think about #SonaliPhogat 's daughter.Mother is important at every stage of life..She lost her parents at such young age nobody can understand pain she is going through.Plz stop sharing pics and videos of her mourning let the child grieve in private," a Twitter wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Sonali Phogat Last Rites

The politician-actor died under mysterious circumstances in Goa on August 23. The last rites of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat were held in Hisar on Friday with a large number of people turning up to pay their last respects. A number of Phogat's fans also turned up at the cremation site.

Phogat, who started her career as a news anchor, later found fame on the video hosting platform TikTok and also acted in a few movies.

On Thursday night, her body was moved here from Goa via Delhi. Later, the mortal remains were kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital Hisar. The body was later taken to her farmhouse here in the morning for people to pay their last respects.

Phogat was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel. Doctors had then said prima facie it appears she died of a heart attack.

Sonali Phogat's Family suspects Murder

However, a post-mortem report mentioned there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body, prompting the Goa Police to press charges of murder against two of her associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi.

Police on Friday said the leader was fed some "obnoxious chemical" through her drinks by her two aides during a party at a North Goa restaurant which apparently caused her death.

Shortly before her last rites, Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka reiterated that her death was not because of natural causes and an in depth probe was needed to bring out the truth.

