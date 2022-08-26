'34 Years Of Salman Khan Era' trends on Twitter, 'bhai' fans celebrate Bollywood superstar's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMANIACNAV Salman Khan

34 Years Of Salman Khan Era: He's a charmer, he's a crowd puller and he's a superstar. The film industry has seen many superstars rising and falling. However, there are only a few who have been able to win the audience's love even in the darkest of times. Salman Khan is one of them. He flicks his hair and it's a viral video, he shakes his belt and it's a hook step, he wears chunky glasses and it's a fashion statement, how many actors can actually pull that off? Might be a few but Salman tops the list. Such is his charisma. Probably this is why '34 Years Of Salman Khan Era' became one of the top trending topics on Twitter on Friday.

Salman Khan fans celebrated the Bollywood superstar and his films in full spirits as the actor marks 34 years in the film industry. Fans of the actor posted photos and videos of him and showered 'Bhai' with love and blessings. Many also confessed that Salman was their first crush. Some also posted the actor's famous dialogues from his films on social media.

"#SalmanKhan is well-liked by the masses for both his on-screen and off-screen persona.He has garnered various honors and praises for his work over the course of his thirty-year cinematic career. He is the most celebrated actor in Hindi cinema by distance. #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra," a user posted on Twitter. Another one said, "His career saw a resurgence wid successful action films Wanted & Dabangg. He bgan hosting BiggBoss, later hosting 9 more seasons. He won d NationalFilmAward 4 Best Children's Film 4 producing ChillarParty & starred in d yr's top grossers, Ready & Bodyguard #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra."

A fan couldn't help but heap praises on the actor on how he impresses with his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars. The tweet says, "Salman is one of those rare actor who has magical n enchanting chemistry with his all lead actresses,the credit of such lovable bonding with his all leading ladies goes to his utterly kind n humble upbringing which in return makes every woman comfortable."

Another posted many looks of the actor from his films sharing how much he adores the Bollywood superstar. He wrote, "Dear #SalmanKhan since we Salmaniacs started following you,we grew up with your films, fought for you, cried for you when we saw you in troubles, smiled watching you achieving milestones. We've immense believe in you & are forever with you no matter what. #34YearsofSalmanKhanEra."

Fans are super excited about Salman's upcoming films. He will next be seen in the third installment of 'Tiger' franchise alongside Katrina Kaif. It is all set to release on April 21, 2023. He also has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which stars Pooja Hegde.

Salman will reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in 'Kick 2'.

