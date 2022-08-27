Liger Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite biggest opening, Vijay Deverakonda's film struggles in Hindi market

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Liger

Liger Box Office Collection Day 2: At this time, Bollywood films are having a dry run at the ticket window and South films on the other hand are receiving audiences' love in abundance. Therefore, when Telugu star, Vijay Deverakonda, was roped in for a Hindi film, it was speculated that it will end the drought for Bollywood films at the box office. The film has a good opening too. It raked in Rs 33 cr on its first day. But the collections were majorly from the Southern states while Hindi markets did not flourish as expected.

Liger Box Office Report

In the wake of mixed reviews on its release day, the makers of 'Liger' announced on Friday that the movie has grossed Rs 33.12 crore worldwide on Day One in all the languages. That may be bigger than the opening-day collection of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Bollywood's biggest mainstream hit this year, which gained traction as the days went by. Trade news sites, however, are being cautious with their figures.

Bollymoviereviewz.com reports that worldwide, 'Liger' has grossed Rs 28.1 crore, including Rs 3.63 crore from America, and of this, the all-India share is Rs 19 crore.

That, again, is more than what 'Samrat Prithviraj', 'Shamshera', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' each made on their first day, but it is clear from all available figures that 'Liger' has done well only in the two Telugu-speaking states.

And still, it is the seventh-highest opener for a Telugu film (single-language or dubbed) this year, behind 'RRR', 'KGF 2', Mahesh Babu's 'SVP', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Acharya' and 'F3'.

Made on a budget believed to be around Rs 100 crore, 'Liger' seems to staring at the possibility of not being able to recover the investment. The movie's makers, though, are confident because of the reception in the two Telugu-speaking states With no competition this weekend, and the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday (Wednesday) in the middle of the next, the 'Liger' team is confident that it will recover the movie's costs in the first two weeks. That is a prospect worth waiting and watching out for.

About Liger

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports action film features Deverakonda as the titular MMA fighter boxer along with Ananya Panday. The film checks many boxes of a masala entertainer. It has romantic songs, good looking actors and American boxing legend Mike Tyson is also seen making a cameo in the film. But is that enough?

