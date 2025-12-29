Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir terrified of India, seen hiding in bulletproof gear and glass | VIDEO Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is reportedly living in deep fear after threats linked to India's Operation Sindoor, leading to viral videos of him hiding behind bulletproof protection. Citizens and journalists in Pakistan are openly questioning his courage and leadership.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is reportedly living in constant fear following India's Operation Sindoor. According to viral social media accounts in Pakistan, Munir is so shaken that he does not meet anyone without wearing a bulletproof jacket that covers him from front to back. Even inside the Army Headquarters, he is said to sit behind a bulletproof glass screen during meetings. The sight of their own Army Chief living in such fear has triggered anger and mockery among Pakistani citizens, who are now questioning his ability to confront India.

Video of Munir behind bulletproof glass goes viral

A video of Munir addressing Pakistani soldiers from inside the Army Headquarters has gone viral across Pakistani social media. In the video, he is seen speaking while sitting behind a bulletproof glass shield. From journalists to ordinary citizens, many Pakistanis are now calling Munir a frightened Field Marshal. People are openly mocking him online as they watch their top military commander hiding behind layers of protection.

Pakistani journalist Arzu Kazmi said that President Asif Ali Zardari made several pointed remarks about the Army Chief during an address in Karachi. She added that Munir should not give in to such provocations. People are now asking why Munir is so afraid and where these threats are coming from that have left him so rattled.

Claims that Munir now lives inside a bunker

The situation has intensified to the point where people in Pakistan are claiming that Asim Munir has begun living inside a bunker due to fear of attacks. The memory of former Army Chief Zia ul Haq's death in a bomb blast is being repeatedly discussed. Reports suggest that Munir has allegedly received serious threats to his life. The threats were severe enough for the government to increase his security. Some claim the warning came from a place that is completely beyond his control, which has heightened his anxiety.

Munir living under constant fear

Pakistan's Army Chief is said to be living under extreme fear. He rarely meets people and avoids moving around in the open. Whenever he does meet anyone, he wears a full bulletproof jacket. During meetings inside the Army Headquarters, he prefers to sit behind bulletproof glass. Observers say this clearly shows how terrified Munir has become. A man who once issued loud threats to India is now seen behaving like a frightened leader unable to step out with confidence.

