Inside Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding: Janhvi-Varun to Malaika-Arjun celebs dance their hearts out

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash was a star-studded event. Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others danced like no one is watching. Check out inside videos and pictures.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2022 17:49 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inside Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot on August 28. Their pre-wedding was all about glitz, glamour and a lot of fun. The cocktail event was attended by the who's who of the industry including actors Arjun Kapoor with his ladylove Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackky Bhagnani and girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh, Singer Badshah, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Johar among several others. The inside pictures and videos from the celebrations have surfaced on the internet which has left netizens excited.

In one of the videos, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing to the tunes of their song Nach Punjaban.

Varun Dhawan also showcased amazing dance moves to his song Garmi.

 

In another video, Arjun and Malaika can be seen grooving to the former’s popular song Chaiya Chaiya.

Janhvi Kapoor who looked stunning in a sequined saree also danced her heart out. 

Check out some more pictures and videos from the bash below:

Reportedly, Designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will tie the knot on August 28 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Recently, Kunal displaced his exclusive occasion wear at the 15th edition of the Indian Couture Week. He drew a lot of appreciation for the models who walked his show. Breaking stereotypes, Kunal gave great importance to inclusivity.

