Prakash Raj says he is 'honoured' to be referred as 'male version of Swara Bhasker'

Prakash Raj was referred to as the 'male version' of actress Swara Bhaskar after he came out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family. The actor-politician had to face massive trolling on social media platforms. He was being compared to the actress as she does not shy away from sharing her opinions on social media. Giving back to one of the trolls, Prakash said that it is an 'honour' to be compared to Swara. She also responded to Prakash Raj’s reply to the user, who mocked him with the comparison.

Prakash retweeted a post that read, "How could they put him (Shah Rukh) and his family go through such harassment and trauma when he has been for decades giving the country love and joy!"

To this, a user commented, "prakacha has tweeted, whether it is visible to you or not that tweet is not worth of a cent also, he is the male version of @ReallySwara."

Strongly reacting to the tweet, Prakash wrote, "I am HONOURED to be called as the male version of @ReallySwara (folded hands emoji) who’s version are you #justasking." Swara also reacted to his tweet and said, "Sir, sir, sir You are you .. best version ever!" with several emojis.

Swara Bhasker is known for being vocal about social issues on the internet. A few days ago, Swara who will be next seen in her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, lashed out at a Twitter user, who mocked her movie. The user, Amit Kumar, wrote, “Waiting eagerly for the movie to hit the theatres." Responding to him, Swara commented, "Thank you (sparkles and hug emojis)." Minutes later, the user added, "You're welcome, actually construction work going on in my apartment so not able to find a quiet place to sleep, what could be quieter than theatre during your movie!"

“Haha! Glad to have given you a chance to land your much practised and rehearsed joke. Now go show off to your boyz that I replied,” Swara said to him.

Swara Bhasker's upcoming films

On the work front, Swara will next be seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. Written by Kamal Pandey, the movie also marks his directorial debut.

