Munawar Faruqui gets massive support from fans after Police denies permission to comedian's Delhi show

Munawar Faruqui was denied permission for a show in Delhi. The police said the comedian was denied permission in central Delhi to maintain communal harmony after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad wrote a letter to the city police chief to cancel the programme. The event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon (August 28) at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, C-Block, SPM Civic Centre in central Delhi.

After the news surfaced online, fans of the stand-up comedian took to social media to extend support to Munawar Faruqui. "Words are not enough to thank you MUNAWAR FARUQUI for always providing us with the quality content .... Your comedy is the therapy for millions.... Your comedy videos really helped many of us to heal from depression, bt and your comedy is treat to watch

#MunawarFaruqui," a user tweeted. another said, "No Matter How Many Obstacles He Faced In his Way , People Criticized Him Time And Again But These Things Never Affected His Soul ,He Never Lost His Focus So He Munawar Faruqui Is A Self Made Person."

A third one tweeted, "People hating Munawar Faruqui just doesn't make any sense. It's like hating Virat Kohli for Argentina's loss in FIFA. #MunawarFaruqui." Sample these tweets to see what netizens have to say about Munawar.

According to the police, the central district police submitted its report to the licencing unit on Friday, following which the permission for the show was denied on the same day.

While giving permission, it is already mentioned in the form that the programme/show will not affect the communal harmony in the area. However, if the licencing unit gets any input that it will affect the communal harmony, then the permission for the show is denied, the officer said.

Surendra Kumar Gupta, state president of right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Thursday wrote a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner urging him not to give permission to Faruqui's show.

The letter said Faruqui is going to hold a programme on August 28 at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in Civic Centre and alleged that he mocks Hindu gods and goddess due to which there was a communal tension in Hyderabad recently.

Gupta asked the police to cancel the show or the workers of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal will hold a protest against it.

The organiser of the show refused to comment on the issue.

-- with agency inputs

