VIRAL VIDEO: Shocked Amitabh Bachchan watches as KBC 14 contestant takes off his shirt for victory dance

VIRAL VIDEO: Kaun Banega Crorepati has seen a number of enthusiastic contestants. But this was probably the first time when a contestant took off his shirt for a little celebration right in the center of the stage. Even host Amitabh Bachchan was shocked. The hilarious video is a promo of an upcoming episode.

In the video, a man wins the fastest finger first round and as Big B announces the name to join him on the Hotseat the excited man jumped at once and quickly unbuttoned his shirt. Confused in the beginning, Big B simply watched him to figure out what he was doing. In no time, the man takes off his shirt and swirls him in the air before throwing it at the audience. The crowd seated in the audience cheered loudly for the man as he continued to run on the stage before finally stopping to hug his wife and wear his shirt. A stunned Bachchan kept looking at him as it happened.

The video was posted on Sony TV's verified Instagram page with the caption: “Vijay Gupta ji ne jeet mein shirt utaar ke machayi dhamaal, lekin kya apne gyan se hotseat par woh karenge kamaal?” Soon after the promo was shared on social media, it went viral. Netizens were left in splits and they had hilarious responses to Big B's reaction.

"Itta bindas contestant first time ayya kbc me," a user commented. Another one said, "Best moment. Dekh ke mazza aa gaya. Shayad pehli baar hua h aisa show mei." Many were also reminded of Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly's iconic moment at Lord's. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, mega star Amitabh Bachchan announced late on Tuesday night that he had tested positive and urged "all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also".

The much-loved actor has been hosting Season 14 of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. It is to be seen if his health condition affects his appearances in the popular reality TV quiz show,

Bachchan, who will be seen on the big screen in multiple films in the next few months, tested positive in July 2020 and isolated himself in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

