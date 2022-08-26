Anasuya Bharadwaj warns Vijay Deverakonda's fans for calling her 'aunty' after her indirect dig on actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANASUYA, VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vijay Deverakonda

Anasuya Bharadwaj, a popular Telugu host turned actress is known to speak her heart out without mincing any words. Taking to Twitter, she recently took an indirect dig at actor Vijay Deverakonda whose film Liger was released in theatres on August 25. She referred to a controversy surrounding Vijay which dates back to 5 years ago when he used a cuss word during the promotions of his film Arjun Reddy. Anasuya tweeted in Telugu which translates to "Karma is a boomerang and it does come back even if late. Mother's pain will not go away. Karma.. Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!!." She also added the hashtags "#NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored."

Soon after Anasuya's tweet, Vijay's fans came out in his support and trolled the actress. They age-shamed her and called her 'aunty'.

Anasuya then issued a warning to the trollers on social media. "Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling 'Aunty'..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning.” Anasuya tweeted.

"Just had a conversation with the Cybercrime and they responded so prompt..I will prove what can happen if you think its your right to abuse anyone for anything. I’ll file a case on Assaulting a women verbally.. outraging her modesty grounds” she added.

For the unversed, Arjun Reddy had released on the same date as Liger in 2017. Talking about Liger. the film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. In the wake of mixed reviews on its release day, the makers announced on Friday that the movie has grossed Rs 33.12 crore worldwide on Day One in all the languages.

