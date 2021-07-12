Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan's workout video takes the internet by storm, inspires aunt Shamita Shetty | WATCH

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is the epitome of fitness. The actress is an inspiration for so many and it seems that her son Viaan Raj Kundra has inherited those genes from her mother. Shamita Shetty on Monday treated netizens with a motivational video of her nephew, Viaan. "Today's Monday motivation my baby viaan #nephew #mondaymotivation #fitnessgoals#fitnessmotivation #workout#workoutvideos #gymvideos #goals#love," wrote Shamita Shetty on Instagram.

Take a look:

Fans were stunned to see the video and they bombarded the comments section. One of the fans wrote, "Tiger Shroff Lite." The other wrote, "Champ."

In the video shared by Shamita Shetty, her sister Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan is seen doing his intense workout session with back flips, kickboxing, cartwheels, full splits and treadmill run. In the inspirational video, nine-year-old Viaan flashes his four-pack abs at the end.

The little kid is a powerhouse of talent and is a self-confessed Tiger Shroff fan. In 2019, Shilpa shared a video of Viaan doing his first-ever backflip, as Tiger watched. “Little Gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of #guru and the Student of the Year! @tigerjackieshroff thankyou for being his inspiration.. Viaan did his ‘FIRST’ back flip today .. to impress you,” she wrote in her post. Tiger took to the comments section and wrote, “He’s my inspiration now! This is just the beginning for my superhero bro viaan!”

It's not a hidden fact that just like his mother Viaan is also a health freak. Earlier, Shilpa had taken to her Instagram to share that how Viaan also takes inspiration from his parents and takes his health seriously. She had written, "Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelised well."

Viaan made his debut on television on "Super Dancer 3" where his mother Shilpa Shetty is one of the judges. He left the audience stunned with his fitness level.

Viaan is Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son.