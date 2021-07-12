Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note for mom Zarine on her birthday; Neetu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty react

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan on Monday took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note to wish her mother Zarine Khan a happy birthday. She also shared a bunch of pictures from the birthday celebrations. In a long note, Sussane mentioned, "Strong women don’t play victim, They don’t make themselves look pitiful, They may have a storm in their hearts, Yet their smile will be filled with love and forgiveness. The thing is that they absolutely adore life and realise nothing is worth complaining about. my Mummsy… you are the epitome of grace and strength… so grateful for You. Happy happiest birthday Mom…You are my favourite Human. We learned all of it from you."

Take a look:

Soon after the post, her fans and friends bombarded the comments section with wishes. Actress Neelam Kothari wrote, "Happy birthday Zarine auntie." "Happy happy to her she is the best," Neetu Kapoor said. Shilpa Shetty commented, "Happy birthday Zarine aunty wishing you all in abundance." "Happy happy birthday aunty Zarine," Raveena Tandon wrote.

Meanwhile, Farah also shared a few pictures with Sussane and Zarine and wrote a sweet birthday wish, "Happy birthday Mom. You are my world. I wish you Happiness Health Love Light Laughter Luck Prosperity and more. You are the coolest mom in the world and the bond that holds the family together. We are so lucky to have you. Love you to the moon and back."

Take a look:

Also read: Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt starrer will awaken the patriot in you

Sussane Khan has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet through her fitness videos. On Sunday the actress shared her workout video. Along with the clip Sussane wrote, I never dreamt that I would be somebody like me…. Somebody who can say Muscle definitely is my best friend. Thank you to all the trainers and training enthusiasts I have had in my life who I have absorbed from to get to a place where I love chasing those endorphins…My Way." Hrithik Roshan commented, "Super".