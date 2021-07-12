Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt starrer will awaken the patriot in you

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DISNEY+ HOTSTAR VIP Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Out

After treating fans with an exciting teaser, Ajay Devgn on Monday dropped an intriguing trailer of his upcoming action film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is based on Indo-Pak war of 1971. It traces the journey of IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport, and how he re-constructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect our country. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

"When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia," the actor wrote along with the trailer video.

Trailer shows high-voltage action and thrill. From deadly strikes, missile launches to attacks on warships and more, the film promises to create several shades of emotions, the fire of patriotism and the unity of the people in Bhuj. Sonakshi Sinha has a special dance number and Sanjay Dutt makes a mysterious appearance. A voiceover by Ajay is heard as he tells all not to mourn his death, it's martyrdom he has chosen for himself.

Presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will release on August 13, 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Also Read: Anupam Kher shares video of Russian army school cadets singing iconic patriotic song 'Ae Watan'