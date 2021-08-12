Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shershaah: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's solid performance in film

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back on the screen with their just-released film Shershaah. The film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The biographical war drama narrates the life story of Captain Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously. The film has a tribute to all the war heroes. Sidharth as Vikram Batra has impressed the viewers who have flooded the internet with compliments. Amongst everyone, Sidharth and Kiara received a special review by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to his social media, SRK was all praise for Sidharth’s ‘solid performance’. He tweeted, ""If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live." – King, Jr. Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on screen makes us realise the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid's solid performance."

Have a look:

In the film, Malhotra was seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

Shershaah was supposed to release last year in theatres, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown forced cinema halls to shut, delaying its arrival. It was further pushed to release at the beginning of 2021 but later it was announced that the film would stream on Amazon Prime Video.

For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King). Set in the 90s, the film will also offer an insight into the age of innocent romance, showcasing the chemistry between the leading pair- Kiara and Sidharth.

Kiara was seen portraying the role of Dimple Cheema, a strong pillar of support to Captain Vikram Batra.

