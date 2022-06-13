Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDDHANTKAPOOR/FILE Shakti Kapoor says 'its not possible' after son Siddhanth Kapoor tests positive in drugs test

Siddhant Kapoor, son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru police on Monday. He was detained for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night, Bengaluru City police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted. Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. As soon as the news broke, many wanted to know how his father reacted to the same. Well, now it seems that Shakti Kapoor has finally spilled beans on the same.

Speaking to Times Of India in an interview, Shakti Kapoor said, "I can say only one thing - it’s not possible."

Further, speaking to HT City, the actor said, "I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained."

"Yes, he is a DJ (disco jockey) and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from. I will talk to my son very soon and know the details. But I know this can’t be true," he continued.

Police sources said that police was acting on a tipoff when it raided the private hotel." "Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother has been detained by police. As of now as his samples have come positive for drugs. He's one among six people to have consumed drugs," police sources said.

Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside. As of now, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor, who is also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor is in police custody.

In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor was among those who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case over alleged possession of drugs.