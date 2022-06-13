Who is Siddhanth Kapoor? All about Sharddha Kapoor's brother detained for drug abuse at rave party

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANTH KAPOOR Siddhanth Kapoor with Sharddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor

The police have detained and arrested Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor for allegedly taking drugs during a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters that the Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant took drugs and he tested positive for the same in the blood test report. According to police, the rave party was on at a posh hotel on the MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place and arrested them. Reportedly, besides Kapoor, five more people have been arrested. Here's everything you need to know about Siddhanth Kapoor.

Who is Siddhanth Kapoor?

Siddhanth Kapoor is the son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. He was born in Mumbai on July 6, 1984. The actor is also the elder brother of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and the nephew of actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure. Siddhanth Kapoor, who has studied filmmaking and acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute was a disk jockey during the initial days of his career.

Siddhanth Kapoor's Bollywood debut

Siddhanth Kapoor began his Bollywood career as an assistant director in successful films like Bhool Bhulaiya (2007), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Chup Chup Ke (2006) and Dhol (2007). In 2013, he made his acting debut with Sanjay Gupta's film, Shootout at Wadala. The actor shared the screen with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut in his first film. Siddhanth was also a part of Anurag Kashyap's 2014 psychological thriller, Ugly. However, he came to the limelight with his role in the web series Bhaukaal (2020)

Not only this, but Siddhanth has also been a part of films like Jazbaa, Haseena Parkar, Paltan, Bombairiya, Yaaram, Hello Charlie, and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. He was most recently seen in Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre, which also has Rhea Chakraborty.

Siddhanth Kapoor's girlfriend and dating life

Siddhanth Kapoor was reported to be in a relationship with model Erika Packard. Siddhanth and Erika -- the daughter of Gavin Packard, who featured in several blockbuster films in the 90s -- were apparently in a relationship for over a decade until the two decided to part ways in 2016. If media reports are to be believed the two were in a live-in relationship but an ugly spat led to their break up. Siddhant has been private about his dating life since then.

Siddhanth Kapoor drugs case latest update

Also Read | Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor detained after he tests positive for drugs at rave party

As per the latest update, the police have detained the actor after the rave party and he has been brought to Ulsoor police station. Siddhant's arrest comes after police unearthed drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.