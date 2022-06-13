Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDDHANTKAPOOR Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor detained after he tests positive for drugs at Bengaluru rave party

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor has been detained by Bengaluru police for consuming drugs at a party. The police, on Sunday, busted an overnight drug party in a 5 Star hotel. After detaining a few people, their blood sample was taken. Among 35 samples that were tested, 5 of them have tested positive for drug usage. Siddhant Kapoor, who was also a part of the party has now been detained and kept at Ulsoor police station.

According to a tweet by ANI, "Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station: Dr. Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City."

"Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police," read another tweet by the news agency.

Previously, the actor's daughter Shraddha Kapoor's name popped up in the Bollywood drugs case that emerged soon after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged possession of drugs but nothing was proved.

Recently, it was superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who got involved in the Bollywood drugs case after NCB busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were arrested 20 people including Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were named in the case.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021. Recently, Aryan's case was dismissed by the NCB's charge sheet after ‘lack of sufficient evidence’ was cited.

-This is a developing story