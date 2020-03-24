Shah Rukh Khan reaches 40 million mark on Twitter, fans call him 'perfect binding force for SRKians'

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan reaches 40 million mark on Twitter

Bollywood superstar and King Of Romance Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet on Tuesday as he reached 40 million mark on Twitter. The superstar, who is known for entertaining the fans with his witty posts, crossed the mark and his fans went gaga about it. In no time, the actor started ruling the trends on social media with #SRK40Million. There is no denying that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan base in India and Internationally. The global receives endless love for his performances as well as his charming personality.

Just when the Bollywood Badshah reached 40 million mark on Twitter, his fans, who proudly call themselves SRKians, flooded the internet with wishes and congratulatory messages. One fan page tweeted, "Congratulations @iamsrk for completing 40M on Twitter. Thank you for being the perfect binding force for all the SRKians. We love you the most!" Another wrote, "Me Shah. I'm so happy & proud of being one of those #SRK40Million followers, though I prefer the word "lovers" as I truly love you for who you are & all what you do as an actor, as humanitarian & as a precious human being. Thanks for the love & the magic. Congrats, my light!" Check out more reactions here-

Me Shah. I'm so happy & proud of being one of those #SRK40Million followers, though I prefer the word "lovers" as I truly love you for who you are & all what you do as an actor, as humanitarian & as a precious human being. Thanks for the love & the magic. Congrats, my light! ♥✨ pic.twitter.com/abfhJ1k1D7 — Chelo (@Te_amo_ShahRukh) March 23, 2020

#SRK40Million 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 I am one of them in 40M fmily ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/L3JFBRSkyr — @sangeeta😊 (@sangeet00112247) March 23, 2020

Congratulations @iamsrk Sir for reaching 40M followers.😍

Love you so much ♥️♥️

"Main akela he chala tha janib-e-manzill magar,

Log saath aate gaye aur karwaan banta gaya."#SRK40Million pic.twitter.com/45oEoxwKD7 — iam_SRKian (@srkian_Tanvir) March 23, 2020

After

10 Years

2 Months

And

20 Days

Later

King Khan crossed 40M followers count on Twitter!

Became the second Indian actor to touch the milestone.#SRK40Million pic.twitter.com/vfZcFUGGQX — SRKIAN RIHAL (@iamrihal555) March 23, 2020

SRK fans have been waiting for the actor to recreate his magic on the big screen soon. He was last seen in Bollywood film Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While SRK hasn't announced his next film yet, his name has been linked to a number of films. Nonetheless, fans will soon witness Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film will have SRK play the role of a scientist.

The report in Pinkvilla earlier stated, “Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir’s character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist. Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir’s character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It’s a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year.”

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is spending quality time with his family in self-quarantine. But during this time as well, he hasn't forgotten his social media family as the actor has been very active on social media and urging his fans to take necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

