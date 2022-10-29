Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with Myositis, actress reveals about the autoimmune condition

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday said she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The actress opened up about her condition on Instagram while thanking her fans for the overwhelming response to the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Yashoda'. For the unversed, Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post

Revealing her medical condition, the actress posted a picture of herself in a recording studio, while being on an IV and penned, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

"Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

Samantha's Work Front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most prominent actresses in South Indian cinema. The actress made her debut with the 2010 release, Ye Maaya Chesave, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The Telugu romance film garnered her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South and a Nandi Award. Over the years, the actress has carved a niche for herself with her acting chops and gained national recognition.

Now, the actress will next be seen in "Yashoda", set to be released in theatres on November 11. Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the action thriller will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Alongside Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

