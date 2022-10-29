After Kantara's success, Rishab Shetty meets Rajinikanth, touches his feet & take blessings | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RISHAB SHETTY Rishab Shetty meets Rajinikanth

Rishab Shetty, who directed as well as played the lead role in Kantara, recently met Rajinikanth. Days after praising Kannada blockbuster, the veteran actor met Rishab at his residence in Chennai. He visited Rajinikanth's home along with producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films. Taking to Twitter, the Kantara actor shared pictures and also penned a note thanking Rajinikanth. "Thank you @rajinikanth sir. We are always grateful for your appreciation of our movie #Kantara" the actor tweeted.

"Moments to treasure for life for the #HombaleFilms #Kantara team. With #noneother than the #Thalaiva himself. Thank you @rajinikanth sir for your precious time," read a post by the official Twitter handle of Hombale Films. In one of the pictures, Rishab is seen taking Rajinikanth's blessings after touching his feet and in another, Rishab smiled as Rajinikanth held his hand. After hosting Rishab, Rajinikanth also honoured him with a shawl.

The Kannada period action thriller, which released countrywide on September 30, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows a Kambala champion, played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali.

Rajinikanth had recently praised the movie on Twitter as a "masterpiece". "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema," the superstar had tweeted.

Rishab reacted, "Dear @rajinikanth sir you are biggest superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir."

About Kantara

Rishab Shetty's film has been more successful by the day since the time it was released. With its Kannada and Hindi versions, the film's box office collections are registering growth on daily basis. Despite new and big releases like Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, Ajay Devgn's Thank God and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, Kantara has managed to have steady growth.

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. ALSO READ: Kantara makers in trouble? Thaikkudam Bridge to seek legal action against them | Deets inside

