Kantara makers in trouble? Thaikkudam Bridge to seek legal action against them | Deets inside

Kantara: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action drama Kantara has been accused of plagiarism by popular Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge. The Indian music company on Tuesday, warned of legal action against the makers of Rishab Shetty's films for copying their song. The band pointed out that the song Varaha Roopam from Kantara is a copy of its song Navarasam. Taking to Instagram, Thaikkudam Bridge shared a long note which they captioned, "From our and our partners standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP "Navarasam" and "Varaha Roopam" in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws."

"From our standpoint the line between "Inspired" and "Plagiarized" is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team," they added. "We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copy right," Thaikkudam Bridge's post concluded.

In the comments section, several people pointed out the similarity between both the songs. A user said, "I had shared this same thing in my Instagram Stories as soon as I heard this song. In fact, for some people I know who’ve heard Navarasam a couple of times, and not a gazillion times like I have, thought that the movie has used the Navarasam song for its visuals, since it’s that is very similar. I really hope justice prevails and that you’re credited for the original piece of art you’ve created." Another added, "As much as I loved that song, it felt like listening to a different version of Navarasam itself."

The song 'Varaha Roopam' which the music company claims to be a copy is sung by Sai Vignesh and composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

About Kantara

Helmed by Rishab Shetty 'Kantara' was released on September 30 and gathered massive responses from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals. The action drama Kantara has grossed over Rs. 150 crore worldwide at the box office. ALSO READ: Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Diwali turns positive for Rishab Shetty's film

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted over Rs 22 crores in the Hindi language after 2 weeks of its release. Despite no star appearances, the Hindi version of the Kannada film is turning out to be a hit now. Additionally, the Diwali holiday proved positive for Shetty's starrer. Going ahead, it looks like the movie may very well do collections of Rs 30 crore in the Hindi version, which will be great news for the makers.

