Ram Setu Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar's Diwali release impresses fans, call it 'paisa vasool'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@_VISHWAJITPATIL Ram Setu Twitter Review

Ram Setu Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha action-adventure hit the big screens on Tuesday, October 25. The film opened to positive word-of-mouth as people call 'best Diwali gift.' After giving three duds such as 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Raksha Bandhan', Khiladi Kumar came back to the silver screens with a bang. Starring Akshay in the lead, the film is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer, who races against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

Abhishek Sharma's directorial has impressed fans and is garnering positive reviews. Sharing his experience of watching Ram Setu, a user wrote, "Watched #RamSetu FDFS in Melbourne #RamSetuReview: 4/5. Movie is adventure puzzle hunt to prove existence of Ram and Ram Setu. What comes across will emotionally shock us. #AkshayKumar is in Indiana Jones avatar full of energy.#Satyaraj is superb.Superhit Loading." Another said, "#RamSetu Review: MASTERPIECE With good direction, Solid Engaging & Gripping pacey thriller laced with the flavor of faith & science. A good family entertainer & emotions, adventure & history theme which connects well. Super Star @akshaykumar performance is top class." ALSO READ: Ram Setu Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar starrer's Box Office preview, screen count & opening collection

Take a look:

With a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the audience engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas. The Abhishek Sharma directorial, was released on Diwali 2022 after it was certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved run time of 2 hours 24 minutes (144 minutes).

Ram Setu saw a clash with the Indra Kumar-directed comedy, Thank God which features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. Talking about it advance booking, Box Office India stated, "Ram Setu is slowly edging ahead of Thank God in terms of advance though the advances of both films remain very slow. There will not be much advance for either film and these advance numbers have to be taken with a pinch of salt as they are signalling at very low opening days as Ram Setu is looking at a 1.50 crore nett advance with 75% of this being for day one." Also Read: Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Diwali turns positive for Rishab Shetty's film

Latest Bollywood News